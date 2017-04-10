Pasi humbi punën dhe të dashurën, fitoi 195 kilogramë – sot është trajner fitnesi dhe të gjithë ia kanë lakmi për muskujt (Foto/Video)

#tbt You see that fake smile? That was me close to 5 years, 245 pounds ago. I was literally wide as two people, had to buy two seats if traveling on a plane. People only looked at me with pity, or in amusement. They didn't see my intentions, my heart, my personality or my potential. They only saw lazy, undisciplined… a liability. I don't blame them, though. Nobody put a gun to my head and said drink excessively or binge eat. It was my own doing, a mental hindrance. All it took was losing everything… my job, my relationship, almost my life. Do you really want to go through all that to change yours? We aren't meant to be so unhealthy, indulgent and gluttonous. Take a look in the mirror, stop making excuses. You're better than that, I was better than that. And now, I am. Not because I'm fit, but because I pay it forward by personal training and doing nutrition plans. Strive for your full potential, don't wait till tomorrow… struggle today for greatness. You're not promised anything or owed in life, earn it. And once you achieve greatness, pay it forward. #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #handsome #pose #igfit #gains #healthy #bodybuilding #throwbackthursday #wlscommunity

A post shared by Luis Trigo (@savageresolve) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT