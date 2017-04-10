Pasi humbi punën dhe të dashurën, fitoi 195 kilogramë – sot është trajner fitnesi dhe të gjithë ia kanë lakmi për muskujt (Foto/Video)

Një i ri nga Atlanta e Shteteve të Bashkuara i cili dikur peshonte plot 195 kilogramë, thotë se po të mos ishin paralajmërimet e rrepta të mjekëve ai sigurisht sot do të ishte i vdekur.
Luis Trigo 30-vjeç, thotë se kishte vendosur të heq dorë nga ushqimi i yndyrshëm dhe ëmbëlsirat, vetëm atëherë kur mjekët i thanë stop “ose do të përfundosh në varr”, transmeton Telegrafi.
Kështu ai vendosi t’i nënshtrohet dietave dhe vazhdimisht të ushtrojë në palestër, dhe brenda pak viteve arriti ta rikthej peshën që e kishte pasur shumë vite më parë.
Por duket se kjo nuk i mjaftoi dhe kështu vazhdoi me ushtrime, dhe me kalimin e muajve muskujt filluan t’i rriten në atë masë sa që të gjitha ia kishin lakmi.
Falë këtij përkushtimi, ai sot peshon vetëm 75 kilogramë, dhe shumicën e masës trupore e ka muskuj dhe këtë gjë më së miri e dëshmojnë fotografitë e postuara më poshtë.
Qysh si nxënës i shkollës së mesme Luis kaloi në mbipeshë, por në momentin që gjeti vendin e tij të parë të punës, trupi filloi t’i bëhej edhe më shumë i rrumbullakët.
“Fillova të lodhem shpejt dhe mezi arrija të qëndroja në këmbë. Kështu një ditë e kuptova se nuk do të mund të qëndroj edhe shumë në këmbë, dhe ky parashikim doli ashtu si e kisha pritur. Shefi më pushoi nga puna, pasi nuk i kryeja punët si duhej”, ka deklaruar i riu nga Shtetet e Bashkuara.
Por ajo çfarë i “ndihmoi” atij të shtojë më shumë në peshë, është fakti se në atë kohë përpos që kishte mbetur pa punë ai u nda edhe nga e dashura me të cilën ishte në lidhje për shumë vite, dhe pa të cilën nuk mund ta imagjinonte jetën.
Dhe duke parë se nuk mund të kryente as nevojat e tij personale, vendosi ta vizitojë mjekun i cili i tha se duhet të heq dorë nga kjo mënyrë e jetës nëse dëshiron të jetojë.
Ky paralajmërim i mbeti atij në kokë për një kohë të gjatë, dhe kështu vendosi t’i nënshtrohet dietave dhe ushtrimeve fizike. Dhe falë angazhimit të madh ai formoi linja trupore të cilat të gjithë meshkujt ëndërrojnë t’i kenë.
Ndërsa sot ai mban epitetin e njërit prej trajnerëve më të njohur personal të fitnesit.
#tbt You see that fake smile? That was me close to 5 years, 245 pounds ago. I was literally wide as two people, had to buy two seats if traveling on a plane. People only looked at me with pity, or in amusement. They didn't see my intentions, my heart, my personality or my potential. They only saw lazy, undisciplined… a liability. I don't blame them, though. Nobody put a gun to my head and said drink excessively or binge eat. It was my own doing, a mental hindrance. All it took was losing everything… my job, my relationship, almost my life. Do you really want to go through all that to change yours? We aren't meant to be so unhealthy, indulgent and gluttonous. Take a look in the mirror, stop making excuses. You're better than that, I was better than that. And now, I am. Not because I'm fit, but because I pay it forward by personal training and doing nutrition plans. Strive for your full potential, don't wait till tomorrow… struggle today for greatness. You're not promised anything or owed in life, earn it. And once you achieve greatness, pay it forward.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRUjIhPBEsR
#tbt I'm reminded, 245 pounds ago. Never forget where you came from, the pain you endured, the ridicule you received, the people who left… the lonely days/nights. Who am I now? Who am I? I'm a change maker, fitness molder, hope giver, love spreader and daily motivator. So, ask yourselves, who are YOU? Are you content with your health? Are you reaching your full potential? I'm daring you to dream. I'm challenging you to be great. All it starts with is believing in yourself and taking that first step!
Well, well… my old Brandsmart USA uniform when I weighed 350lbs… I could actually fit in one pants leg. My God, I was a massive man. What a humbling reflection of how unhealthy I was. At least I look good posing in them now… and have blankets to keep me warm. When the going gets tough, recite your WHYs. Recall where you came from, the hardships you had to endure. Trust me, I'm reminded of those nightmares every single day. Live to your full potential. Pay it forward. You deserve it.